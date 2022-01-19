Abu Dhabi: More than 30 buildings to be retrofitted with energy-saving technology

The move will help several government facilities in the capital save water and power

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 1:28 PM

More than 30 buildings across the Capital will be retrofitted with energy saving technologies to decrease their consumption and reduce carbon footprint, Abu Dhabi Energy Services (ADES) announced at the World Future Energy Summit.

ADES, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA), provides energy-efficient solutions and tools to government and private sectors in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

On Wednesday, ADES inked agreements with leading government entities, including the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi), Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) and Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to identify power and water savings opportunities in their facilities and buildings across the emirate.

Khalid Mohamed Al Qubaisi, CEO, ADES, said: “The announcement is the first step in enabling these entities to realise significant power and water savings across their facilities that will reduce their carbon footprints and their utilities expenditure, and it will further accelerate the growth of the energy services market in Abu Dhabi.”

Under these agreements, ADES will undertake a series of assessments of the power and water consumption across about 34 buildings belonging to DCT, SEHA, UAEU, ESE and others to achieve tangible savings. Some of these sites include the Tawam Hospital in Al Ain, UAEU’s main campus, 10 schools under ESE and the historical and cultural landmark Al Jahili Fort.

The agreements were signed at the Summit and was attended by Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group CEO and MD, Saeed Al Fazari, Support Services Executive Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, Dr Rabaa Al Sumaiti, Director General of ESE, Dr Tarek Fathey, SEHA's CEO and professor Ghaleb Ali Al Hadrami Al Breiki, UAEU’s Vice Chancellor.

The Summit is being held as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.