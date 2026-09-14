Abu Dhabi's Miral to invest over Dh12 billion in Yas Island over five years

Abu Dhabi's Miral will invest more than Dh12 billion across Yas Island over the next five years, the company announced. The money will fund new developments, expand existing attractions, and add more hotel rooms as part of a push to cement Yas Island's place as a top global leisure destination.

The investment supports Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030 and is separate from the previously announced Disney project.

The announcement came as the Arabian Travel Market began in Dubai on Monday. With over 55,000 attendees expected, this year’s edition of ATM comes at an important moment for the global travel industry, after a period of disruptions across the sector.

This next phase of development focuses on expanding Yas Island’s existing world-class theme parks and attractions, as well as introducing new immersive rides and experiences. The investment will also grow the island's hospitality offering, adding new hotel rooms and elevating its accommodation portfolio.

Last week, Miral had announced the much-awaited addition of three new Harry Potter–themed lands at the region’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. The new themed lands, Diagon Alley, Hogwarts, and the Forbidden Forest, will span over approximately 63,000 sqm, with construction works targeted for completion in 2029.

Long-term commitment

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, said the investment reflects the company's long-term commitment to Abu Dhabi's vision.

"Yas Island has become a global success story, demonstrating how world-class experiences contribute to economic growth, enhance quality of life, and strengthen Abu Dhabi's appeal to audiences from around the world," he said.

He added that the next five years will build on that momentum. "We remain focused on creating lasting value for residents, visitors and future generations, while contributing to the emirate's sustainable growth and diversification ambitions."

The investment signals Miral's ambition to keep shaping leisure and entertainment in Abu Dhabi — and to keep Yas Island competitive as visitor expectations evolve. It also aims to support job creation and skills development, feeding into the emirate's wider economic diversification goals.

The projects are designed to enrich the visitor experience and ensure Yas Island continues to draw global audiences for years to come.