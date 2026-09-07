Abu Dhabi’s Miral confirms 3 new Harry Potter lands at Warner Bros. World; completion in 2029

Abu Dhabi’s Miral has announced plans to add three new Harry Potter-themed lands to Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, the region’s largest indoor theme park, with construction set to be completed in 2029.

The announcement, made in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, came on Monday, September 7, following a week of teasers on the official Harry Potter social media channels.

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The park's website had been running a countdown to the reveal, accompanied by a video of the iconic light blue 1962 Ford Anglia flying over Warner Bros. World – a nod to the famous scene in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, where Harry and Ron use the flying car to reach Hogwarts after missing the train.

What fans can expect

The expansion will feature three of the most recognisable locations from the wizarding world: Diagon Alley, Hogwarts and the Forbidden Forest. Spanning approximately 63,000 square metres (678,000 square feet), the new lands will increase the park's footprint by about 26 per cent.

This makes Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi the first Harry Potter-themed land anywhere in the world to house all three iconic environments within the same park, a distinction that sets it apart from Universal's existing Wizarding World destinations, where visitors must travel between separate parks to experience both.

In addition to the themed lands, visitors can look forward to world-exclusive Harry Potter-themed rides, created specifically for Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. These attractions will make the Abu Dhabi expansion a must-visit destination for fans from around the world.

In addition to the rides, visitors can look forward to themed dining and shopping experiences.

Fan reactions

Online, the news was met with jubilation. “Can’t wait,” wrote one fan, while another said that 2029 cannot come fast enough. Still others wrote that it was a childhood dream coming true. In less than an hour of being posted, the news had collectively garnered more than 100,000 views across the company’s social media platforms, gaining reactions from UAE residents and around the world.

Construction timeline

The construction work for the park is expected to be completed in 2029.

The three Harry Potter–themed lands form part of a broader expansion of Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, which also includes two previously announced DC attractions, Kryptonite Collider and Superman Up and Away.

Together, these additions will significantly enhance the park’s offering, increasing the park’s overall size by more than 50 per cent and adding around 70,000 sqm (753,478 sqft) of new theme park space.

Since its opening in 2018, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi has brought several iconic stories and characters to life with thrilling rides and experiences. Currently the park hosts six immersive lands with over 60 rides and is the region’s largest indoor theme park.

Significant milestone

Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, described the announcement as a significant milestone for both Yas Island and the emirate.

"The introduction of the three new Harry Potter-themed lands represents a significant milestone in the continued evolution of Yas Island and the emirate of Abu Dhabi," he said.

"This expansion further reflects our long-standing partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences, whose collaboration brings globally recognised stories and characters to life through imaginative and immersive design."

He added that the expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi's broader vision for economic diversification and enhanced tourism appeal, reinforcing Yas Island's position as a leading global leisure and entertainment destination.

Simon Robinson, President of Global Experiences and Studio Operations at Warner Bros. Discovery said the expansion reflects the company's long-term vision for immersive entertainment.

"The expansion of Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi represents a significant step forward in our commitment to building world-class destinations anchored in the strength of our storytelling," he said. "Introducing three new Harry Potter-themed lands allows us to deepen the connection between our iconic franchises and the guests who cherish them.

"This development reflects our long-term vision for immersive entertainment experiences that set new benchmarks for the industry, and we look forward to unveiling environments that fans will love for generations to come."