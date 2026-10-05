Abu Dhabi's Dh2.85-billion Mid-Island Parkway to cut travel time to 10 mins

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has confirmed that the first phase of the Mid-Island Parkway megaproject is on track for completion in 2027, cutting travel times between Saadiyat Island and Reem Island from 25 minutes to just 10.

The completed phase will deliver an eight-lane dual carriageway stretching from Saadiyat Island's northern interchange on the E12 highway to the island's southern end, and onward to the Umm Yifeenah Island Central Interchange.

Eisa Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Director General of Infrastructure Development at DMT, said, "The Mid-Island Parkway project as a whole reflects the kind of infrastructure Abu Dhabi is building today, where every major development, from design to delivery, takes into account its impact on the emirate's liveability and people's lives, as well as the wider benefits it brings to vital sectors of the economy such as tourism, trade and logistics."

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Phase One crosses two kilometres of reclaimed land, shielded by 150,000 square metres of protective rock to prevent erosion, before passing through 1.5 kilometres of underground channels, including an 11-metre-deep, 600-metre underwater segment beneath Khor Laffan. To accelerate delivery, engineers used precast concrete roof panels manufactured off-site, reducing on-site construction time.

The phase also adds four kilometres of walking and cycling tracks, extending an existing Saadiyat path into a continuous 12-kilometre active travel corridor reaching Umm Yifeenah Island. Sustainability measures include 23,000 linear metres of smart energy-saving lighting, locally sourced and recycled construction materials, and native drought-resistant landscaping supported by a 14,000-linear-metre irrigation network.

Phase Two will push the corridor further, spanning 14.5 kilometres across Bilrimaid and Samaliyah Islands to Sas Al Nakhl, Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City. With four lanes in each direction, the route is designed to bring mid-island travel times down to approximately seven minutes, and will feature marine bridges, elevated flyovers and an underwater road tunnel designed to protect surrounding mangroves, salt marshes and coastal habitats.

DMT also announced a planned 37-kilometre coastal expressway linking Al Hudayriyat Island to the E11 at Al Nouf, connecting Al Dhafra directly to Abu Dhabi Island through a series of natural islands including Al Futaisi and Al Aryam. The route will carry both commercial freight and everyday commuters, with environmental protections built around the Bul Syayeef Marine Protected Area and Ramsar wetland.

Once fully operational, the complete network is set to connect the emirate's farthest points, Saadiyat Island to Zayed City, in under 15 minutes.