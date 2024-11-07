Abu Dhabi: Media congress to address coverage of war, challenges of digital age

Abu Dhabi’s Global Media Congress promises groundbreaking discussions about the future of the industry.

Taking place from November 26 to 28 at ADNEC Centre, the third edition of the annual event focuses on challenges facing the digital transformation of news content, raising creativity levels within the youth, and the industry’s legal rights.

“We don’t want to spoil the surprises we have in store for the coming edition,” said Dr Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office.

“Seventy percent of our speakers this year are first-time participants, we won’t be disclosing names yet, but I can tell you that every single talk and topic raised is different than anything discussed before.

“Our focus is purely on valuable content, not who says what,” said Dr Al Kaabi.

“Today morning, I informed the (organising) team that we need to come out from each session with take-home lessons.”

The congress aims to attract more than 30,000 visitors from all over the world. Last year, over 23,900 from 172 countries took part in the Global Media Congress. Participants from 20 countries have registered so far. “We are still receiving applications, and we expect a lot more," added Al Kaabi.

Furthermore, local traditions will prevail over the look and feel of the event. The seating format will fairly reflect typical Arabian majlises and the opening ceremony will be in Arabic.