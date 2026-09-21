Abu Dhabi introduces mandatory greenhouse gas verification system for facilities

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has issued a new resolution establishing a framework for verifying greenhouse gas emissions across the emirate, including a mechanism to register and accredit verifiers.

EAD said Resolution No. (03) of 2026 marks a shift from building regulatory frameworks to practical implementation based on reliable, audited climate data, strengthening the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi's industrial sectors as they move towards more sustainable production.

Who the rules apply to

Under the new system, facilities that fall within the resolution's scope must submit their emissions reports for verification by verifiers registered and accredited with the agency, in line with standards covering technical competence, independence, and specific requirements for preparing verification reports.

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The obligations apply to facilities operating in targeted sectors whose activities generate greenhouse gas emissions at or above a threshold set out in the resolution.

These operators must prepare emissions measurement plans and reports, verify their data, and register their facilities, while verifiers must go through their own registration and accreditation process.

Facilities outside the resolution's scope can still choose to measure and report emissions voluntarily, in coordination with the agency and whichever entity regulates their sector.

A new market for verification services

EAD said the framework is expected to raise demand for specialised verification services in Abu Dhabi, creating opportunities for private sector companies, specialised consultancies and qualified Emirati professionals working in the field, and contributing to the growth of local expertise in carbon accounting and environmental data auditing.

The system builds on Federal Decree-Law No. (11) of 2024 on the reduction of the effects of climate change, which requires competent authorities across the UAE to develop mechanisms for measuring, reporting and verifying greenhouse gas emissions in coordination with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment.

It also draws on Law No. (16) of 2005 concerning EAD's reorganisation. The authority said the regulatory structure was prepared in cooperation with relevant entities in the emirate.

EAD will also establish and manage a digital emissions database covering the electronic receipt, verification, storage and archiving of emissions reports, while ensuring the quality, accuracy and confidentiality of the data.

The agency said it will use modern technologies and advanced analytics to process and classify this data, generating indicators and reports to support evidence based policymaking and the emirate's sustainable development goals.