Eateries across Abu Dhabi will be required to display nutritional and calorie information on their menus from June 1, 2027, under a new policy aimed at helping residents make informed choices when dining out or ordering online.

The menu-labelling initiative was introduced by Healthy Living in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s (ADDED) arm to develop and regulate the business sector in the emirate.

It requires all establishments serving ready-to-eat food and beverages — including restaurants, cafés, food trucks and entertainment venues — to display calorie information clearly across both physical and digital menus.

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This includes menu booklets, online menus, in-store displays, self-order kiosks, drive-through menus, promotional materials, and flyers. Temporary food services operating for less than six months, such as festivals and events, are exempt from the requirements.

What are the requirements?

The initiative aims to improve transparency across the food environment by providing residents with clear nutritional information at the point of choice.

Eligible establishments must clearly display the calorie content of each food and beverage item in kilocalories (kcal) across all menus, accompanied by reference information on average daily calorie intake for adults and children. Additional nutritional information, including macronutrient values, will also be available to consumers upon request.

To ensure consistency and minimise discrepancies in calorie calculations, five standardised tools have been approved, including ADPHC SEHHI Calorie Calculator, which will be available free of charge.

When does the policy come into effect?

To help establishments implement the new requirements, a six-month grace period will be given. The policy will come into effect on June 1, 2027, allowing businesses time to update menus, complete nutritional assessments, and prepare for implementation.

'Making the healthy choice the easy choice'

This policy is part of cross-sectoral initiatives being implemented across government, and in partnership with the private sector under Healthy Living to improve the food environment, spanning responsible food and beverage placement standards in supermarkets, responsible out-of-home advertising of food and beverage products, food reformulation, and healthier meal provision in schools.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said, "Most of us in Abu Dhabi eat out or order in more than we cook at home. The choice of what to eat will always be personal... People can only make informed choices when they have clear information, and that depends on the system as much as it does on the individual."

"By working closely with our partners to hardwire prevention into everyday life, we are making the healthy choice the easy choice. This is one of several steps we are taking to improve access to information, increase transparency and create healthier food environments that support better long-term health," AlKhazraji said.