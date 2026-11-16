Abu Dhabi man regains sight in first corneal transplant under new eye bank partnership

A 74-year-old man living in Abu Dhabi can now see clearly across a room after spending six months waking to sharp eye pain several times a week, as the first patient to receive a corneal transplant under a new partnership aimed at bringing donor tissue processing to the emirate.

Yaseen Abdel Majid Alabdalat, a Jordanian national, underwent the procedure on October 20 at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi after his right cornea failed following cataract surgery performed abroad. The resulting condition, bullous keratopathy, caused recurring pain and blurred vision. Before surgery, vision in his right eye measured 20/400; at his most recent review, it measured 20/50.

"My eyes were painful. Now the pain is gone, and my vision has improved. On the first follow-up I could see all five fingers from a distance. The world seems brighter and more colourful, and I can appreciate nature more," said Alabdalat.

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George Corrent, Head of the Cornea Service at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi, performed an endothelial keratoplasty, a technique that replaces only the thin inner layer of the cornea, allowing faster recovery. Alabdalat was admitted in the morning and discharged the same afternoon.

The transplant used donor corneal tissue supplied through Abu Dhabi Biobank, a partnership between the Department of Health Abu Dhabi and M42. On the same day as the surgery, the two organisations signed a Strategic Collaboration Framework Agreement at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit, under the patronage of the Department of Health.

Building a local supply chain

Around 12 patients are currently at various stages of the transplant process at the institute. Donor tissue is sourced from Beauty of Sight, the eye bank at Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami, while local procurement is being developed through Hayat, the UAE's official national programme for organ and tissue donation and transplantation.

The Abu Dhabi Biobank Eye Bank is expected to begin processing imported donor corneal tissue in the first quarter of 2027, with Bascom Palmer providing clinical protocols, workforce training, and operational standards. Local cornea donation through Hayat is planned to follow in the near future.

Donor tissue remains a global bottleneck. A 2016 survey published in JAMA Ophthalmology found just one donor cornea available for every 70 needed worldwide.

"For a patient with corneal blindness, the surgery is rarely the obstacle. The tissue is," said Zain Kenderian, Chief Executive Officer of Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Abu Dhabi. "An eye bank in Abu Dhabi means donor tissue can be processed, quality-assured, and released here, close to the patient and the surgeon."

Paul Downey, General Manager of Abu Dhabi Biobank, said the Eye Bank would create "the foundation for a comprehensive vision restoration platform that supports transplantation, research and clinical excellence."

Pradeep Ramulu, Chair of the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute, said, "Our Abu Dhabi campus was built to bring the full depth of Bascom Palmer to patients in the region, and an eye bank is part of that."