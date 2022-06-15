Abu Dhabi: Make it in Emirates Forum to focus on investment opportunities

More than 1,300 entities to participate in the event

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 10:29 PM

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) will host the Make it in the Emirates Forum on June 21, 22.

The forum, organised in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) under the theme of ‘Invest, Partner, Grow’, will provide an important platform for presenting local investment opportunities in the industrial sector with an aim to boost the national industrial sector.

More than 1,300 representatives from investment firms, financial institutions, national companies and public sector entities will participate in the forum, with more than 20 key stakeholders speaking on topics including industrial growth strategies.

During the forum, major national companies will present billions of dirhams of investment opportunities in various fields, including defence, petrochemicals, metals, electrical appliances and equipment, rubber and plastics, pharmaceuticals, and medical supplies, among others. The event will witness the signing of several memoranda of understanding, commercial agreements, and industrial partnerships.

Government entities will unveil incentives, such as a significant access to capital financing, with flexible repayment terms, low interest rates, and other financial solutions.

The forum will include sessions that highlight key topics including investment opportunities in the industrial sector, expected demand for products and services, and the future of industry.

The forum takes place two years after the pandemic outbreak, where the UAE’s response, in particular through its industrial strategy, has showcased its resilience.

Since 2020, UAE industrial exports have grown from Dh82 billion to Dh116 billion despite global economic headwinds and supply chain challenges. The industrial sector's contribution to national GDP reached Dh150 billion at the end of 2021.

Various leading entities will participate in the forum, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Mubadala Investment Company, Etisalat, ADQ, Aldar Group, EDGE Group, TAQA, Emirates Steel, Etihad Rail, Emirates Global Aluminum, Etihad Airways, Masdar, Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation, Tawazun Economic Council, Pure Health, various UAE Chambers of Commerce, Nafis programme and others.

Seven major financial institutions will be showcasing their financial solutions including the Emirates Development Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Etihad Credit Insurance, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, and Standard Chartered.

More than 24 companies will participate in a dedicated exhibition area where they will showcase their investment opportunities; whereas financial institutions will unveil a range of incentives that will help investors to capitalise on those opportunities.