Abu Dhabi: Local authorities, Lulu to develop new community centre in Al Rahba

Set to become operational by the third quarter of 2025, the centre will have several retail and F&B outlets for residents to enjoy

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 23 May 2023, 4:29 PM

A 150,000sqft new community centre with several retail and F&B outlets will be developed in Al Rahba on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, local authorities announced.

As part of its ongoing programme to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Abu Dhabi, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), in collaboration with Lulu Group International and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), will be developing this centre. Built on a total area of 150,000sqft, the centre will have a 35,000sqft Lulu Hypermarket, 26 retail stores, 17 F&B outlets, and 15,000sqft of community service area.

Launching the new projects, Eng. Abdulla Abdul Aziz AlShamsi, Acting Director General of ADIO, and Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group International, inked a Musataha agreement.

“We are pleased to have collaborated with DMT and Lulu to enable the Al Rahba project, which will create a range of sustainable commercial opportunities for local investors and contribute to Abu Dhabi's economic and social growth,” AlShamsi said.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, Dr Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Director General of Operational Affairs at DMT, Sultan Huwair, Director, Municipal Assets Contracts Division, Real Estate Sector and Raed Al Mohtar, Head of Musataha Partnerships at ADIO. The agreement grants Lulu the rights to develop the plot for 32.5 years.

“We are extremely delighted to be chosen by DMT and ADIO to develop this unique project, and we have already started the pre-project works to ensure that this will be one of the best and world-class community centres that will cater to the diverse needs of the multi-ethnic residents of Al Rahba and nearby areas,” Yusuffali said.

Set to become operational by the third quarter of 2025, the proposed community centre will cater to the needs of people from Al Rahba, Shahama, Ajban, Al Rahba Hospital and nearby communities.

Offering a wide range of amenities and activities for the community to enjoy, the project’s design consists of shaded walkways, beautiful water features, open terrace restaurants and access from all sides of the property to allow pedestrians to enter play areas easily with children. It will also have electric vehicle charging stations and dedicated parking bays for bicycles and scooters.

Lulu Group was awarded the project after a tendering process initiated by ADIO. This announcement comes after Lulu Hypermarket was recognised for its commitment to quality and business excellence, by recently receiving the prestigious Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA).

ADIO manages and facilitates investment opportunities through Musataha agreements in collaboration with other Abu Dhabi government entities.

