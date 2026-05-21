Walkable roads, new districts: Abu Dhabi enhances livability as real estate surges 140%

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa has outlined an ambitious vision to transform the capital into one of the world’s most livable cities, revealing that the emirate is fast-tracking development plans even amid global uncertainties.

Speaking during a panel moderated by Razan Salman, Al Shorafa said Abu Dhabi is not slowing down. Instead, it is “doubling down” on infrastructure, housing and urban development to sustain growth and attract residents.

“We are business as usual… on the contrary, it’s giving us more boost to continue what we are doing,” he said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Livability at the core

At the heart of Abu Dhabi’s strategy is a shift away from economic growth towards enhancing the quality of life. Al Shorafa stressed that creating a livable city means designing communities where people can truly feel at home.

From walkable neighborhoods and parks to access to schools, healthcare, and retail, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) is embedding “livability components” into every aspect of urban planning.

“How people want to live in their communities, even going out with their families or pets, we take all of that into consideration,” he said.

Seamless transport networks and reduced congestion are also key pillars, aimed at making the emirate more attractive for residents and investors alike.

Real estate boom despite global challenges

Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector is witnessing unprecedented momentum, with Al Shorafa revealing a 140 per cent year-on-year increase in activity.

He noted that the market remains healthy, with distressed sales accounting for only a small fraction, while new developers, including firms from Dubai, are entering the market with upcoming projects.

“The sector is booming… it didn’t hinder us at all,” he said, referring to regional and global challenges.

To ensure sustainability, DMT is tightly managing supply and demand through urban planning, licensing, and collaboration with private developers. The goal: keep prices balanced while meeting demand across both affordable and luxury segments.

Tech-driven city management

Technology and artificial intelligence are playing a central role in Abu Dhabi’s transformation.

Al Shorafa revealed that DMT has spent the past four years digitizing operations across municipalities, enabling smarter city management through data and real-time insights.

A centralised command-and-control system now monitors traffic, parking, and infrastructure, while a “digital twin” of the emirate supports planning and development decisions.

“It’s becoming part of our daily use… to make it easier for us to manage and plan,” he said.

Smart traffic systems and optimized public transport networks are also being deployed to tackle congestion, a key concern for growing cities.

The future: New districts, new identity

Looking ahead, Al Shorafa highlighted major long-term projects set to reshape Abu Dhabi over the next decade.

Among them is the transformation of Mussafah into a modern, automated industrial and residential hub, featuring affordable housing and advanced economic clusters such as biotech and construction technology.

The emirate is also expanding beyond Abu Dhabi Island, with new government hubs, housing developments, and infrastructure corridors connecting to Dubai.

“Aspirations are very high… and we cannot do that alone,” he said, stressing the importance of public-private partnerships.