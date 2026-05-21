Abu Dhabi lights up with 3,800 installations ahead of Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi has been decked out with 3,800 lights as the city prepares to celebrate Eid Al Adha.

This year’s Eid display features a unified colour palette dominated by an off-white shade, blending cream and pale yellow tones across key landmarks including Abu Dhabi Corniche, King Abdullah Street, and Al Maqta Bridge.

Spherical lights in the same shade hang transversely between lamp posts, with matching geometric shapes at the base of each post, especially along the Corniche. Around 1,200 spheres have been installed, with decorations ranging from 2 to 4 metres tall. Al Maqta Bridge features upper and side decorations in matching off-white, with suspended spheres integrated into its primary lighting.

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Outside these signature stretches, the palette includes red, white, turquoise, green and yellow. Many installations display traditional Arabic Eid greetings, including "Eidukum Mubarak", "Kul aam wa antum bikhair", "Asaakum min al-awwada", and "Min al-fayizeen wal-ghanimeen", with patterns drawn from Islamic geometric design and Arabic calligraphy.

Coverage extends to Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street, Sheikh Zayed Street, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Street, and a number of internal roads, bridges and islands, alongside streets in the mainland cities.

Khalid Allaq Al Hamadi, Director of Projects Follow-up at Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said the lighting reflects Abu Dhabi's standing as a global destination that brings together heritage and contemporary life.