Abu Dhabi lifts Green Pass: Residents flock to malls as Covid-19 rules ease

They no longer need to do a monthly PCR test to maintain green colour on Al Hosn app

KT photo: Ismail Sebuwaawo

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:12 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Nov 2022, 4:20 PM

Shopping malls in the UAE Capital have been witnessing an increase in footfall following the removal of green pass requirement for shoppers to access facilities.

Not requiring a Green Pass and wearing of masks has been made optional at all open and closed facilities following easing of Covid-19 measures that came into effect from Monday, November 7.

The Green Pass on Al Hosn app has been a mandatory requirement for all shoppers to access all shopping malls in Abu Dhabi. It was implemented in June 2021 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Bhupinder Singh, General Manager of Dalma Mall says the lifting of all Covid restrictions, including the Green Pass, had a positive impact on markets. It has led to an increase in the number of people visiting the mall.

“We are seeing more shoppers coming to the mall since the lifting of the Green Pass restrictions. We expect the footfall to increase even more over the coming days,” he said.

“Groups of students have also started visiting the mall’s entertainment centres which wasn’t the case before due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

Singh noted that he was happy that shoppers can now enter freely in the mall without any restrictions.

Riyas Cherichi, manager at Mushrif Mall, said there has been a slight increase in the number of shoppers visiting the mall over the past few days.

“Of course, the removal of the Green Pass restriction is making more people visit the mall. We anticipate the numbers to increase as more people learn about the lifting of all Covid measures,” said Cherichi.

Residents are now no longer required to do a monthly PCR test to maintain the green colour on Al Hosn app.

Ahmed Habib, an Egytian expat who visited Mushrif Mall on Wednesday afternoon said: "I'm really happy that I no longer have to present a Green Pass to access the mall. My pass on Al Hosn had expired at the end of last month and I have been reluctant to do a fresh PCR test."

ALSO READ: