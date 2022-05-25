Abu Dhabi: Legal publications, laws on display electronically at book fair

Nearly 12,000 restaurants and cafes are taking part in the event that will run until May 15
The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) is showcasing legal publications and a range of laws and research electronically, at the ongoing Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, as part of its efforts to disseminate legal culture and enhance legal knowledge among community members. The move will also help maintain security and support stability.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said the department's involvement in this year's exhibition includes presenting the Abu Dhabi Centre for Legal and Community Awareness "Masouliya" (Responsibility) role in monitoring behaviours that affect the values and principles of society.
The pavilion is displaying several legal publications that include a valuable collection of specialised legal titles, in addition to three legal series offering legislation and laws, studies and research, and the judgements of the Court of Cassation, on electronic media.
Officials are also showcasing an introduction to the services of Abu Dhabi Judicial Portal for Judgments and Legislation, that use a smart legal platform with artificial intelligence techniques.
Visitors to the pavilion can also familiarise themselves with services offered by the Central Library, which offers academics and researchers the opportunity to use its valuable resources in the service of judicial and legal work, in addition to promoting the Abu Dhabi Judicial Academy's distance learning platform.
The judicial department said it was keen to diversify its activities during its participation in the book fair, through a corner called "Your Adviser" dedicated to providing legal, family and psychological advice through a team of specialists, in addition to organising quizzes and interactive activities for children.
The book fair is running at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until May 29.
