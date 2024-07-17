E-Paper

Abu Dhabi launches smart robot to enhance traffic awareness

Structured similar to the human body, the robot can answer questions from the public

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 12:05 PM

Abu Dhabi Police launched a smart robot, with a structure similar to the human body, to interact with the public, answer queries, and enhance traffic awareness.

The robot answer questions and can be used in educational lectures. It can also instruct the public on guidelines such as the commitment to stopping when the 'Stop' sign is extended on a school bus.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Launched by the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police, the robot has been programmed under the supervision of national cadres from the directorate.


Brigadier Mahmoud Yousef Al Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate pointed out that this advanced technology has enhanced efforts, shortened time, and provided fruitful results in police and security work.

The smart robot can display digital awareness traffic videos, provide traffic advice, and can be used to present traffic competitions.

