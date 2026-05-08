Abu Dhabi launches premium grading system for locally produced chicken

Abu Dhabi has launched a new premium food classification system for locally produced chilled chicken products, introducing stricter standards covering everything from poultry farming and animal welfare to packaging and distribution.

The initiative, announced during the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ 2026 forum, is part of a wider push by the emirate to strengthen food security, improve food quality and boost the competitiveness of UAE-made products.

Under the new 'Premium Food Mark' programme, chilled chicken products will be assessed against technical standards that go beyond existing UAE food requirements, according to the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) and Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA).

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Authorities said the system will include different quality tiers for qualifying products, aimed at helping consumers identify higher-standard poultry products in local markets.

The framework covers the entire production chain, including farming conditions, feed quality, slaughtering practices, processing, packaging and transportation, alongside additional requirements linked to sustainability and animal welfare.

Officials said the programme was developed under Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy and is designed to encourage producers to adopt higher production standards and modern technologies.

The move comes amid a broader effort by Abu Dhabi authorities to tighten oversight of the food ecosystem through nutrition grading systems, healthier food policies and stricter quality controls.

Bader Alshemaili, Executive Director of Conformity and Standards Sector at ADQCC, said the initiative aims to strengthen consumer confidence while supporting the growth of national food industries in local and international markets.

Dr Sayed Essam Al Hashmi, Acting Executive Director of the Development and Innovation Sector at ADAFSA, said the mark would help position Abu Dhabi as a global food security hub by encouraging sustainable and high-quality local production.

Authorities added that the programme is being implemented in partnership with regulators and private-sector companies, with conformity assessments, certification mechanisms and market monitoring systems planned to ensure compliance.

The initiative is also expected to support local food manufacturers seeking expansion opportunities in regional and international markets as the UAE continues efforts to increase domestic food production and industrial self-sufficiency.