Abu Dhabi launches new mandatory nutrition grading system for some foods from June 1, 2025

Quality control and health officials in Abu Dhabi launched a new nutrition grading system that must be placed on six food items by June 1.

Products found on supermarket shelves without Nutri-Mark or displaying a higher grading that it should, will be withdrawn and concerned parties will be fined.

Nutri-Mark grades the nutritious value of a certain item from A to E, with A being most healthy. The first phase of the new scheme applies to baked goods, oils, dairies, children’s food and beverages.

Manufacturers and local agents of the selected items must conduct scientifically-backed measurements to grade their products accurately and produce Nutri-Mark labels to place on the front packaging.

“They don’t need to send the products back to us for testing, we will be conducting supermarket surveillance and taking samples of (Nutri-Mark labelled) products. After June 1, if we find on-shelf products without Nutri-Mark, they will be withdrawn and retailers will be fined,” said Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Central Testing Lab at Abu Dhabi Quality & Conformity Council (ADQCC).

Meanwhile, if a tested sample shows inaccurate grading, it will be recalled as well, and its manufacturer will be fined. The value of fines has not been decided yet. One of the main concerns of manufacturers during initial Nutri-Mark briefings was the added cost in Abu Dhabi’s highly competitive market, nonetheless, Mr Al Nuaimi said he expects all suppliers to comply.

The new system aims to tackle obesity by providing consumers with clear and easy-to-understand information about nutritional values of products, said Dr Ahmed Al Khazraji, Acting Director-General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

The recorded rate of overweight residents in Abu Dhabi residents has reached 61 per cent, out of which 22 per cent are obese, while the rate of overweight children has reached 37 per cent, out of which 18 per cent are obese.

“Those are very concerning numbers that we need to act upon today because in the future the numbers could be even more terrifying - not just here but globally as well.

“And those are only the reported case, the actual numbers are probably higher,” added the director general.

“A lack of understanding of the nutritional value of food products often leads to unhealthy food choices, becoming a significant driver of the rising obesity burden,” he explained, “many people find it challenging to interpret complex ingredient lists and their health implications.”

“Our goal is to provide a system that everyone can understand so they can make informed choices about what goes inside their bodies,” he concluded

"Consumers reading the back label usually understand what's going on, but how often does the regular consumer understand the context of the numbers and have the time to read the label of each item before buying it?" said Dr Al Nuaimi. Nutri-Mark does not label products as 'good' or 'bad'; it highlights the differences in nutritional contents between similar products. A similar rating system has been followed successfully in several countries. "We conducted a comprehensive study of all similar schemes present in the market, we have decided to follow a similar approach to Nutri-Score – the five colour nutrition label that started in France and adapted across eight European countries, and customised it to Abu Dhabi by making it mandatory; the one in Europe is voluntary, and again we have selected certain types of products to meet UAE standards by ensuring they meet halal specifications," explained Mr Al Nuaimi. A future project will include re-formulation of food items to achieve better Nutri-Mark rankings. "For example, if a company's product has an E-grading, and we want them to improve to C or D, we will work with manufacturers to reformulate their products through our testing labs. Our goal is to improve the nutrition value of all products in the market so they can achieve better grades." He cited a company that wanted to reduce the sugar content of a beverage, so they took the sugar out and added apple juice to sweeten it with natural sugar instead, it therefore achieved a better grade by reformulating the product. Another example, he said, is a soft drinks company in Singapore that gradually lowered the sugar levels of its product from 11 to 4.5 over the years. Nutri-Mark is a joint effort between ADQCC and ADPHC that was announced during the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition |(ADIFE) taking place in the capital from Nov 26 to 28. More food items will be included under Nutri-Mark after the first phase.