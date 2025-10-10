  • search in Khaleej Times
Abu Dhabi launches new identity cards for special car, motorcycle number plates

Application for the new cards can be done at Customer Happiness Centres across the emirate

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 6:36 PM

Unique numbers.. unique cards. In Abu Dhabi, those who own cars and motorcycles with special number plates can now apply to get a new ownership card designated for these distinguished numbers.

In a step to support digital transformation in the emirate, the Integrated Transport Centre (AD Mobility) announced on Friday that the new cards will have a modern design and will be equipped with advanced technologies for smoother usage.

Car and motorcycle owners can apply for these cards at Customer Happiness Centres, and they are advised to call 800850 in case of any enquiries.

In September, AD Mobility issued a decision simplifying the sale, transfer, and ownership of distinctive vehicle number plates, making it easier for citizens and residents alike to acquire distinctive plate numbers.

That decision included the following:

  • Allowing citizens and residents to hold multiple distinctive plate ownership certificates

  • Enabling the sale and transfer of distinctive plates with legal ownership certificate after purchase

  • Permitting transfer to first-degree relatives without ownership certificate under approved procedures

  • Classifying distinctive vehicle plate as those with single-digit, double-digit, triple-digit, and quadruple-digit numbers (five-digit numbers are subject to certain conditions)