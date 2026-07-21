Abu Dhabi launches new control centre for maritime safety

Abu Dhabi has activated a new Waterway Monitoring and Control Centre to strengthen safety across the emirate's waterways, the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility) announced on Tuesday.

The launch took place in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan and Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

The initiative was developed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, and with support from the National Guard.

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Hub for waterway safety

The centre acts as a central point for monitoring waterway safety and public maritime services across the emirate's waterbodies, which span more than 45,000 square kilometres. It uses smart systems and predictive analytics to track public maritime service dispatch, water transport, and marine craft movement in real time.

It also oversees nearly 2,000 navigation aids and sensor-equipped smart lanterns, including 1,063 lateral marker buoys, 367 beacons, 227 signage buoys, and 62 shallow-water signage boards.

More than 40 digital services

The centre delivers over 40 public maritime services through official digital channels, while monitoring vessel journeys and occupancy across more than 1,500 public berths. Its responsibilities extend to tracking ferries and water taxis, managing wreck and debris clearing, issuing marine notices, and enforcing safety regulations across more than 100 public and private maritime facilities and around 3,600 recreational marine craft.

Dr Abdulla Hamad Obaid AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said the centre would strengthen public safety and maritime mobility while supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to become a leading global maritime hub.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability & Risk Officer at AD Ports Group, said the centre introduces a new standard of smart surveillance, enabling safer navigation and faster emergency response.

As part of the launch, four new patrol boats began daily surveys, backed by 16 radar stations, 29 CCTV cameras at key locations, over 400 cameras across maritime facilities, and 17 VHF devices for real-time coordination. The centre is headquartered on Saadiyat Island, with a satellite site in Al Dhannah, Al Dhafra Region.