Abu Dhabi launches initiative to map noise levels

Published: Mon 1 Jul 2024, 12:04 PM

In Abu Dhabi, noise levels will be mapped in an initiative launched by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The objective of this initiative is to identify a range of noise sources and pinpoint the most affected residential districts. Using this information, EAD can assess the impact on each district and create a map to target the most affected areas.

"Parallel to this initiative, a noise committee has been formed comprising of more than 10 government entities," said Eng. Faisal Al Hammadi, Executive Director of Environmental Quality Sector at EAD.

The emirate began "monitoring ambient noise since 2007 through the air quality monitoring network," he noted. The current initiative seeks to build a complete and accurate representation of noise pollution across Abu Dhabi, and continue the commitment to the environment, Al Hammadi added.

The data gathered through the initiative will also help in developing mitigation measures.