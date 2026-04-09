Abu Dhabi launches 11 guidelines for handling hazardous materials

An Abu Dhabi authority has launched 11 guidelines for handling hazardous materials across the emirate, which are in line with global standards for such management.

The guidelines cover all stages of hazardous materials handling within Abu Dhabi, including import, export, transport, storage, manufacturing, packaging, commercial trading, processing, recycling, and final disposal.

They also address hazardous materials classification, labelling, and safety data sheets, with clear definitions of roles, responsibilities, and regulatory requirements for each stage.

These have been established by the Abu Dhabi Hazardous Materials Management Centre in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council.

The guidelines aim to raise the readiness of personnel in relevant entities and facilities and enable them to handle hazardous materials safely throughout all stages of handling, contributing to incident reduction, and improved operational efficiency.

They also focus on enhancing handling, storage, and transport practices to minimise environmental impact, reflecting the centre’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.