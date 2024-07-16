Abu Dhabi launches up to Dh3 million interest-free loans for start-ups

Photo: X/ Abu Dhabi Media Office

Published: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:50 PM Last updated: Tue 16 Jul 2024, 4:51 PM

Abu Dhabi has launched an interest-free, long-term loan schemes ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh3 million for licensed Emirati start-ups in priority sectors.

The new suite of funding programmes by Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development designed to enhance the capabilities of start-ups, offer the start-up companies a flexible payment periods of up to 84 months following a grace period of up to 24 months.

The new funding programmes are divided into three categories, and are as follow:

Start-up funding programme

This programme includes the 'Microfinance Loan', which supports micro start-ups with costs not exceeding Dh1 million. This also covers up to 80 per cent of the total business cost, as long as the loan does not exceed Dh500,000.

The programme also includes the 'Small Loan', which finances up to 80 per cent of the total cost of new small and medium businesses (SMEs) across different sectors with costs between Dh1 million and Dh5 million. Funding caps are set at Dh2 million for businesses in the manufacturingsector and Dh1million for businesses in the other specified priority sectors.

Expansion loan

The expansion Loan, which is designed to support existing successful SMEs whose owners wish to develop and the business expand. It offers financing of up to 80 per cent of total expansion costs, as loithat the loan does not exceed Dh3 million for businesses in the manufacturing sector and Dh2 million for businesses in other specified priority sectors.

Agri-tech funding programme

This programme supports the adoption of modern agricultural technologies with a loan cost between Dh150,000 and Dh400,000. This includes the Pack House and Infrastructure Development Fund (PHIDF), which covers up to 90 per cent of the costs associated with building and improving pack houses and related facilities. These costs also include pack houses and packing materials, storage and cooling facilities, refrigerated vehicles, sanitation and waste management. The fund aims to enhance the quality, safety, and efficiency of horticultural products and enables farmers to sell them directly.