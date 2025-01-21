Abu Dhabi launches Dh13-billion strategy to become world’s first 'fully AI-native govt' by 2027

By 2027, Abu Dhabi's government operations will be powered by artificial intelligence (AI) — with processes fully automated and cloud computing fully adopted, authorities announced on Tuesday as the emirate launched its tech strategy.

With the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027, the emirate has allocated Dh13 billion to become the world's first 'fully AI-native government'. The vision will be implemented by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) in collaboration with other local government entities.

Besides transforming operations and services, the initiative is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs that will support Emiratisation efforts and pump more than Dh24 billion into Abu Dhabi's GDP, the emirate's government media office said.

"By incorporating AI, cloud technologies, and data-driven insights into our government’s DNA, we will transform public service delivery, optimise government operations, and drive sustainable economic growth," said Ahmed Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE).

A unified digital enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform will streamline processes and enhance productivity and efficiency in the local government.