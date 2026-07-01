Abu Dhabi to launch first livability and investment exhibition in September

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced LIVEX 2026, Abu Dhabi's inaugural Livability and Investment Exhibition, set to take place from September 29 to October 1 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the DMT, was clear that the event goes beyond real estate. "LIVEX is not a real estate platform only. It is a platform to showcase what Abu Dhabi government has developed and is developing to attract residents, visitors and investors to the city," he said, adding that the programme spans tourism, culture, food, healthcare, education and community engagement.

The announcement was made Wednesday at a press conference held at Zayed National Museum, Saadiyat Island, where senior officials from eight Abu Dhabi government entities outlined the vision behind the emirate's first dedicated platform connecting livability, infrastructure and investment.

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Al Shorafa said the location of the press conference, Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island, was itself a statement. "The livability components in Abu Dhabi are not only about one thing. Saadiyat's cultural district has some of the top museums in the world in one place. It is the healthcare, the education, and the investment opportunities that we can develop for people here and from outside Abu Dhabi," he said.

He confirmed that a significant pipeline of government initiatives and public-private partnership projects will be announced during the September event, with the PFI set to launch its fund ahead of LIVEX. The TAM digital government platform was also cited as a core contributor to the emirate's livability programme.

Dr Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Department of Energy, highlighted Abu Dhabi's clean energy trajectory as a key investment driver. "We have grown by 45-fold in just one decade when it comes to clean energy and sustainability," he said, adding that the emirate plans its energy future 15 years ahead. He also pointed to Khalifa University as a model of the emirate's educational depth, noting it has achieved a top 147 global ranking within just 15 to 20 years of its founding.

The panel also included Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism; Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; and Mohamed Taj Eddine Alqadi, Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge. The second panel featured Badr Al-Olama, Director General of Abu Dhabi Investment Office; and Hammad Al Hammadi, Executive Director of TAMM's Customer Care and Happiness Sector at the Department of Government Enablement.

"Abu Dhabi is a place where you can live, invest, educate, grow a family, and have your friends over from all over the world. This is what we are building as a brand for Abu Dhabi," Al Shorafa said.

The exhibition reflects Abu Dhabi's rising global standing as a livable city. The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked it the most livable city in the Middle East and Africa in 2025, while the IMD Smart City Index placed it fifth globally, up from 14th in 2020. LIVEX will span eight themed zones covering business, technology, heritage, culture, residential communities, wellness, luxury and nature, and entertainment, with more than 50 specialist speakers, 30 celebrities and influencers, and 500 UAE students taking part across the three days.

LIVEX is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees from over 50 countries, with more than 45 local and international exhibitors participating across the three-day programme.