Too hot for football? UAE's largest indoor summer sports event returns on June 6

Abu Dhabi's largest indoor summer sports event returns on June 6, with the fifth edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports (ADSS) running through August 19 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi. The Al Ain edition opens simultaneously for its fourth year.

Organised by ADNEC Group, Capital 360, and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSS is the largest indoor summer sports event of its kind in the Middle East.

This year's edition expands to Halls 1 through 11 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, a significant increase from previous editions, offering residents an air-conditioned sporting destination through the peak of the UAE summer.

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What's on offer

The programme covers a wide range of sports and fitness activities suited to all ages and fitness levels, including football, padel, basketball, badminton, tennis, cricket, volleyball, table tennis, running tracks, obstacle courses, and dedicated fitness zones.

Previous editions have also featured a Club Zone for combat and specialist sports including judo, boxing, archery, and weightlifting, alongside wellness sessions, yoga, meditation, and recovery zones. School holiday camps running Monday through Friday have offered children a structured mix of sport, arts, and crafts.

Corporate group bookings are also available, with catering options on-site.

Planning a visit

The venue is open daily from 6am to 1am, with parking available at Car Parks A and B at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Bookings can be made through the ADSS app, available on the App Store and Google Play, or at adsummersports.ae.