Abu Dhabi landmark lit up to mark Diwali

Festival is being celebrated in a grand fashion across the emirate with several activities lasting two weeks

Photo: Supplied

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 24 Oct 2022, 10:56 PM

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) headquarters, a major landmark in the UAE capital, lit up in varied hues to mark the occasion of Diwali, the Indian festival of light, on Monday evening.

The façade of Adnoc headquarters illuminated in the presence of Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir. Appreciating the gesture, the ambassador tweeted: “You are not only a part of India’s energy security but also it’s celebrations.”

Photo: Supplied

The festival is being celebrated in a grand fashion across the emirate with several activities lasting two weeks.

From Monday, the day of the festival, till November 6, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premiere leisure and entertainment hub, will be hosting a range of activities ensuring memorable experiences for community members. There will be musical performances at Etihad Arena, ever popular bhangra dance and drummers at Yas Bay Waterfront, fabulous food from celebrity Indian chefs, 3D light show and lots of prizes to win too.

Till October 29, visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant dining and nightlife destination, will be enthralled with festive performances by bhangra dancers and dhol drummers on the boardwalk. Also, there will be Diwali-themed roaming entertainment. People can experience both the activities between 6pm to 10pm.

