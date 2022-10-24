Abu Dhabi landmark lit up to mark Diwali

The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) headquarters, a major landmark in the UAE capital, lit up in varied hues to mark the occasion of Diwali, the Indian festival of light, on Monday evening.
The façade of Adnoc headquarters illuminated in the presence of Indian Ambassador to the UAE, Sunjay Sudhir. Appreciating the gesture, the ambassador tweeted: “You are not only a part of India’s energy security but also it’s celebrations.”
The festival is being celebrated in a grand fashion across the emirate with several activities lasting two weeks.
From Monday, the day of the festival, till November 6, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s premiere leisure and entertainment hub, will be hosting a range of activities ensuring memorable experiences for community members. There will be musical performances at Etihad Arena, ever popular bhangra dance and drummers at Yas Bay Waterfront, fabulous food from celebrity Indian chefs, 3D light show and lots of prizes to win too.
Till October 29, visitors to Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi’s vibrant dining and nightlife destination, will be enthralled with festive performances by bhangra dancers and dhol drummers on the boardwalk. Also, there will be Diwali-themed roaming entertainment. People can experience both the activities between 6pm to 10pm.
ALSO READ:
The document will be provided as an e-certificate and a physical one
The event was attended by senior officials of the local government, diplomats and businesspeople
This is the first year since the majority of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country have been lifted, with families resuming gatherings in full swing
The campaign also allocated special vaccination teams to provide vaccines to more than 597,000 Afghan children in 22 refugee camps
The meeting reviewed important means and strategies to tackle forgery, including the recycling of counterfeit goods
The draw has crowned over 29 millionaires and given away more than Dh300 million in prize money so far
The investment will focus on medium-sized companies in the region, and the firm plans to deploy its first fund across 10 to 12 companies
Mosques across Dubai will host the congregational prayer, called Kusoof, on Tuesday