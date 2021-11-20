Abu Dhabi Kingfish championship to offer 60 prizes, worth more than Dh2 million

The event, kicking off on UAE National Day, is open to nationals, residents and visitors

Published: Sat 20 Nov 2021, 5:54 PM

Abu Dhabi has just announced the launch of the 2nd edition of Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for Men and Women, which will kick off on UAE National Day and run until April 2, 2022.

The event, which is organised under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, is set to take place at Al Mirfa city in Al Dhafra as part of the Kingfish Fishing Season in Abu Dhabi. This year's championship will include three competitions – the Dalma, the Al Mughirah and the Al Dhafra Grand Championships – and bring the total number of its prizes to 60.

The Dalma Championship will be held from December 2-5, the Al Mughirah Championship from January 6-9 and the Al Dhafra Grand Championship from March 25 to April 2, 2022.

Commenting on the event, Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Director of the Planning and Projects Department of the Committee, said: “A total of 60 prizes, worth more than Dh2,000,000, have been allocated for men and women categories across the championships at the Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship; 10 prizes for men and 10 prizes for women in each championship distributed as follows: Dh460,000 worth of prizes for the Dalma Championship, Dh680,000 for the Al Mughirah Championship and Dh920,000 for the Al Dhafra Grand Championship.”

Al Mazrouei went on to highlight that the Championship aims to introduce the public to the coastlines and islands in the Al Dhafra region, and to offer traditional fishing enthusiasts the opportunity to engage in their favourite sport.

It also aims to revive fishing as a hobby and promote the spirit of healthy competition, while preserving marine life sustainability by regulating kingfish fishing and using traditional fishing methods derived from UAE’s heritage.

The organising Committee has stipulated that the only fishing method allowed at the Championship is trolling, fishing using nets of all kinds and spear-guns is strictly forbidden. The fish will be weighed at the Committee's office on site open from 8am to 6pm.

Those wishing to participate in the competition should register their interest at (kingfish.aldhafrafestival.com).