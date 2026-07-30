Abu Dhabi sets January 1 deadline for supermarkets to change junk food displays

From January 1, 2027, supermarkets in Abu Dhabi will have to move junk food and beverage products away from high-visibility areas such as store entrances, checkout counters and end-of-aisle displays under a new policy launched by Healthy Living in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA).

The policy also applies to online supermarket platforms, reducing the prominent display of high-fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) food and beverage products without restricting their sale.

HFSS items classified as unhealthy under the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre's (ADPHC) SEHHI system will no longer appear prominently on online homepages, search results, checkout pages, or promotional pop-ups. For physical retailers, these rules apply to supermarkets larger than 4,000 square feet.

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Shoppers can still have access to their preferred products, which will remain available on store shelves. The policy aims to reduce impulse purchases by limiting the visibility of less nutritious options in high-traffic areas, rather than banning or restricting them. Its goal is to make healthier choices more accessible by redesigning shopping environments without limiting product availability.

'Not taking away the joy of food or restricting personal choice'

Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of ADRA, said, “We are working closely with relevant entities to meet the growing demands of consumers, placing their health, safety, and well-being at the top of our priorities.”

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraiji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said, "Our approach is rooted in behavioural science and real-world evidence, and interventions like this have delivered measurable results globally. When the products consumers encounter first are not the least nutritious options, healthier choices become the natural default — empowering people to make better decisions.

“We are not taking away the joy of food or restricting personal choice, every product remains on the shelf. What changes is visibility and impulse purchase decisions.”

Retailers implementing policy

In developing the policy, Healthy Living and ADRA worked closely with retailers across Abu Dhabi to ensure the approach reflects the operational realities of the sector while drawing on international best practices. The policy was informed by evidence from markets where similar initiatives have been successfully implemented.

Retailers across the emirate are now working towards implementation of the policy, with Carrefour being one of the first to complete implementation across its stores in Abu Dhabi ahead of the mandatory compliance deadline.

Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, said, “Retailers have a unique opportunity to help shape healthier communities through the everyday choices they enable. We are proud to support this ambition and to have achieved compliance with the Responsible Food and Beverage Placement Standards across our Carrefour stores in Abu Dhabi."

This policy is part of Abu Dhabi's broader Healthy Living strategy, which includes responsible food and beverage advertising and healthier meal standards in schools. It follows Al Ain Farms Group's recent commitment to reduce sugar levels across its product portfolio.

Abu Dhabi schools ban junk food

Abu Dhabi has also banned junk food from school canteens and institutions across the emirate to enforce healthy eating habits among students.

As per the policy, schools are required to create a safe and healthy food environment while actively promoting nutritious food choices. The policy outlines clear guidelines for providing sustainable and health-conscious food options.

The guidance aimed to reduce health risks, support healthy growth, and ensure consistent practices across meals provided by centres, food brought from home, and items shared during celebrations.

Early Education Institutions (EEIs) across the UAE Capital were also instructed by the Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) to implement a sweeping food and nutrition policy and ensure parents are involved in decisions related to their children’s dietary habits.

Schools must clearly define and communicate the list of prohibited food and drink items to staff and parents. They must also put in place regular monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.