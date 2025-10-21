  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 21, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png32.3°C

Jane Birkin's $430,000 Hermes handbag up for auction in Abu Dhabi

Gifted to Birkin by Hermes in 2003, it is one of four the celebrity owned after auctioning the original to raise money for an AIDS charity in 1994

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 6:30 PM

Top Stories

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

UAE: Speed limiter devices to be installed in Ajman taxis to reduce road hazards

10 AI systems UAE is rolling out to make life easier for residents, catch violators

10 AI systems UAE is rolling out to make life easier for residents, catch violators

Watch: UAE wadis overflow, roads turn into rivers as heavy rains hit mountains

Watch: UAE wadis overflow, roads turn into rivers as heavy rains hit mountains

A Hermes handbag once belonging to Jane Birkin will be auctioned in Abu Dhabi on December 5, following the record-breaking sale of the original for over $10 million, Sotheby's said Tuesday.

Nicknamed the "Birkin Voyageur", the estimated value of the late actor's black leather bag hovers between $230,000 and $430,000.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

UAE Ministry blocks 20 non-compliant educational advertisements in 3 months

thumb-image

Britain's inflation rate looks set to hit 4% in September

thumb-image

Dubai’s Dominic Foos clinches SJM Macao Open in thrilling sudden-death playoff

thumb-image

XTB empowers new investors with free stocks to build financial confidence

thumb-image

Taylor Swift donates $100,000 to 2-year-old girl suffering from brain cancer

 

Gifted to Birkin by Hermes in 2003, it is one of four the celebrity owned after auctioning the original to raise money for an AIDS charity in 1994.

This one was first auctioned in 2007 to help a human rights organisation and ended up in a private collection.

"Selling her Birkin bags to raise funds for charities she cared deeply about... became a tradition for Jane Birkin, with Hermes replacing them every time," Sotheby's stated.

The first custom-made Birkin bag sold for almost 8.6 million euros ($10.1 million) in Paris in July, making it the most expensive bag ever auctioned.

"To present not one, but two of Jane Birkin's personal Hermes bags in a single year is nothing short of historic," said Morgane Halimi, Sotheby's global head of handbags and fashion.

The Birkin Voyageur stands out with a handwritten note in French from the actor herself, inscribed on the inside: "My Birkin bag, my globetrotting companion".

The bag will be displayed in Abu Dhabi from December 2 until December 5.