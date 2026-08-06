Abu Dhabi introduces service for lawyers, clients to consult via video call

ADJD assures lawyers that the legal consultations would be conducted under 'the highest standards of privacy and security'

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 6 Aug 2026, 11:16 AM
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The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has introduced a new service allowing clients to speak to lawyers via authorised video call applications.

This service, the deparment said, has been introduced to ease the consultation process, without requiring either party to travel to be in direct communication.

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Here are some features of the service:

  • Multiple service channels are available to meet client needs

  • Users can submit and track their application digitally without the need for in-person attendance

  • The service enhances the advanced justice and litigation system in the emirate

  • It provides a secure communication environment

  • Clients can get fast and scheduled appointments

ADJD has assured lawyers that the legal consultations would be conducted under "the highest standards of privacy and security."

These are the channels available for submitting a request for lawyers to meet clients via video call:

  • ADJD smart app

  • ADJD law offices

  • ADJD website

  • Typing centres

ADJD is embracing new technologies for quicker and more efficient services, and to enhance the judicial system in Abu Dhabi. Earlier it was announced that an AI Judicial Platform project — the world's first integrated system of its kind — would be implemented over 18 months starting September 2026.

ADJD’s AI platform will provide advanced capabilities through an integrated suite of smart solutions that will contribute to modernising judicial operations and streamlining procedures.

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