Abu Dhabi: Internship portal to help increase Emirati presence in private sector

The Ministry of Education introduced this initiative to provide high-performing UAE national students with exclusive opportunities

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:55 PM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said their Internship Portal provides distinguished Emirati students the opportunity to acquire new skills with prestigious employers in the private sector.

KPMG Group is among the many companies that are contributing to the development of students’ capabilities, the MoE said on Twitter.

Fahad Abdulrahman Kazim, partner, head of infrastructure and real estate advisory at KPMG says as the UAE celebrates the golden jubilee, it was with great pleasure that his firm contributes to the country’s knowledge economy by supporting the development of young Emiratis.

“Currently, the major challenge companies face is identifying the right talent for the right role. We are delighted to collaborate with the Ministry of Education on this initiative. As increasing Emirati presence in the private sector either through internships or full-time employment remains the joint responsibility of both the public sector as well as the private sector,” said Kazim.

“We offer a variety of exciting opportunities for young Emiratis at KPMG lower Gulf both within our clientele-facing service line, such as audit, advisory and tax, as well as within KPMG business support functions.”

He added: “They will have a unique opportunity to gain first-hand experience by working with some of KPMG’s prominent clients through on-the-job training as well as benefiting from our soft skills and technical training courses.

“We look forward to transforming the way organisations recruit and retaining new generation of Emiratis.”

The internships portal is one initiative introduced by the MoE with the aim providing a unique gateway for motivated high-performing national students, ideally in their junior or senior years of study in the UAE, to access exclusive, high-quality internship opportunities.

The internships provided help offer excellent opportunities for national students to learn new skills, gain experience with the most prestigious private sector employers, develop an understanding of knowledge economy industries and build valuable business relationships.

