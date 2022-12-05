Abu Dhabi initiative launches Space for Climate Observatory

Observatory aims to coordinate efforts to promote the peaceful use of space technology to address climate change

Ibrahim Al Qassim and Lionel Suchet after signing the Charter on the Space for Climate Observatory in Abu Dhabi. - Supplied photo

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate witnessed the launch of the Space for Climate Observatory, a global initiative that aims to bring together public and private entities involved in the Earth observation sector to coordinate efforts aimed at promoting the peaceful use of space technology to address climate change. The initiative also aims at increasing the efficiency of its applications for sustainable and successful climate action at the local and global levels.

The Charter on the Space for Climate Observatory was signed by Ibrahim Al Qassim, Deputy Director General of the UAE Space Agency, and Lionel Suchet, Chief Operating Officer of the Centre National d'Etudes spatiales (CNES), the French National Centre for Space Studies.

The Space for Climate Observatory aims to support global climate action and develop capacity to study, track, mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change at the local, national, regional and international levels.

The Observatory also aims to exploit the full potential of space technologies to monitor, mitigate and adapt to climate change to achieve climate goals and raise awareness of their benefits.

The Space for Climate Observatory organises exchanges on climate action supported by space applications, the exchange of experiences, tools and methods on the application of space technology to climate action and the promotion of the use of good practices of space technology to achieve climate goals.

The Charter also regulates access to a variety of actors in the space and climate change sectors to promote cooperation between space agencies, government agencies, national, regional and international public organisations, institutions and agencies, academic and research institutions, and national and international private sector organisations and institutions.

Ibrahim Al Qasim said: "The launch of the Space for Climate Observatory comes as part of the UAE's endeavour to find effective solutions to climate challenges.

He stressed that the UAE is aware of the seriousness of climate challenges and their negative impact on life on Earth, which is why it is actively participating in various international organisations and agreements that are looking for effective and comprehensive solutions to solve this problem.

He pointed out that the UAE is keen to deploy all available advanced technologies and enhance its international cooperation in order to reduce the impact of climate change, considering the launch of the Space for Climate Observatory during a major event such as the Abu Dhabi Space Debate a good step in the UAE's endeavours to consolidate the sustainability of the future, serve humanity and enhance its well-being.

Lionel Suchet said: "Space is a good place to contribute to the challenges related to climate change, which is a long-term process and it is good to have a set of extremely accurate data over a long period that contributes to providing scientific centres with information to help them cope with the problems caused by climate change."

He pointed out that the aim of the Space for Climate Observatory is to make use of all available means for the sustainability of the environment, as the majority of countries today do not exchange their climate data captured via satellites, which misses the opportunity for the world to face this problem. He added that cooperation between countries will contribute to enhancing the contribution of the space sector in addressing the challenges facing humanity at a number of levels, especially environmental, economic and social.

The Abu Dhabi Space Debate aims to enhance communication between the active and influential forces in the space sector around the world, by providing a gathering of senior leaders, policy and decision makers in the field of space worldwide, as it presents an international dialogue that identifies the most prominent global needs necessary for the space sector, which include strategic capabilities, legal and legislative frameworks, and the required infrastructure, to develop this sector and achieve its goals in a way that serves humanity and contributes to enhancing the quality of life on Earth.

The UAE boasts 19 orbital satellites registered with it, more than 10 new spacecraft under development, more than 50 global and emerging space companies, institutions and facilities, five research centres for space sciences and three universities to qualify national human resources and more than 3,000 workers, engineers and experts in the UAE space sector. The UAE became the 5th country to reach Mars as the Hope Probe entered orbit in February 2021.