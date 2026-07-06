Abu Dhabi imposes Dh25,000 fine on industrial facility for environmental breach

An industrial facility in Abu Dhabi has been fined Dh25,000 for failing to implement the required measures to limit air emissions and prevent dust dispersion, according to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The administrative penalty was issued as part of the agency's efforts to enforce environmental regulations and ensure compliance across industrial operations in the emirate.

EAD said the facility violated environmental requirements aimed at controlling air pollution and reducing dust spread. Dust can affect air quality and public health.

The agency reiterated its commitment to conducting routine inspections and monitoring activities to ensure that industrial establishments adhere to environmental standards and regulatory obligations.

The fine forms part of EAD's wider enforcement programme designed to safeguard the environment and promote sustainable industrial practices across Abu Dhabi.

Authorities urged all facilities in the emirate to comply with environmental regulations and implement measures to minimise emissions and prevent harm.

EAD said it will continue regular inspections to achieve full regulatory compliance and maintain high environmental standards in Abu Dhabi.