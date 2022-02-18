Abu Dhabi: Hundreds cycle 190km to encourage others to lead a healthy lifestyle

Hundreds of community members cycled 190km from Abu Dhabi City to the summit of Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain with an aim of spreading awareness on the importance of healthy lifestyle activities.

The Khalifa University Century Challenge 2022 was jointly held this week by Khalifa University of Science and Technology and Abu Dhabi Cycling Club (ADCC).

Cyclists set off from the main campus of Khalifa University in the city traversing key landmarks to the ‘Garden City’ of Al Ain and concluding the challenge with the Jebel Hafeet climb.

“The challenge aims to raise awareness of cycling among the community, whether as a sport or as a means of transportation, given its many health benefits, both physically and psychologically, and its contribution to preserving the environment,” the organisers said.

In January, Khalifa University and ADCC inked an agreement to hold such challenges annually.

“Through holding this annual challenge, Khalifa University seeks to play a role in supporting cycling in the UAE and spreading awareness among its citizens and residents of the importance of participating in healthy lifestyle activities,” the organisers added.

In recent years, cycling has witnessed a great development in Abu Dhabi. There are several sports facilities and bicycle tracks throughout the emirate, which encourages community members to take to cycling. In November 2021, Abu Dhabi was declared a ‘Bike City’ for its top-class cycling friendly infrastructure.

The ADCC underlined that it has been keen on holding races and events that contribute to enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position globally as a hub for hosting sports and cycling events.