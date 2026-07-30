Abu Dhabi offers Dh1.75 million housing loans for subdivided agricultural land

Abu Dhabi has launched a new service that enables citizens to obtain housing construction loans on subdivided agricultural land, as part of efforts to support family stability and social cohesion.

Launched by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) with the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), the initiative enables agricultural landowners to subdivide their plots among their sons or grandsons.

Eligible beneficiaries may apply for a Dh1.75 million housing construction loan to build homes on subdivided land. Financing is available as a repayable loan or through a deferred repayment scheme based on monthly income. Beneficiaries will also receive a Dh250,000 grant disbursed with the loan, subject to terms and conditions. This initiative supports the UAE's Year of Family goals by expanding housing access and strengthening family and community ties.

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Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of ADHA, said, "The service is in line with the objectives of the ‘Year of Family’ and highlights the Authority’s commitment to delivering innovative housing solutions that meet citizens’ needs while reinforcing family unity and social cohesion."

He added that ADHA may also consider applications from first-degree female relatives, including the spouse or multiple spouses where applicable, in line with approved terms and standards.

Beneficiaries with an inactive housing construction loan or a residential land grant must cancel the inactive loan or relinquish the land grant. The subdivided property will then be registered in the beneficiary’s name as residential land, with possession designated as a grant.

Initially, the service will be available for agricultural lands in Al Rahbah, Al Bahyah, and Al Samhah. Eligible plots must be free of legal restrictions and have the required infrastructure at the time of loan approval, as specified by DMT planning approval. Details on service availability and application procedures will be announced by year-end.

Abdulla Mohamed Al Blooshi, Director General of the Urban Planning and Permits Centre at DMT, said, “This collaboration is part of the framework of a shared vision to achieve balanced and sustainable urban growth while supporting family stability and improving quality of life across Abu Dhabi. Through our partnership with ADHA, we are developing a flexible planning ecosystem and simplifying land subdivision procedures to meet citizens’ needs, while ensuring efficient use of land in line with the highest planning and regulatory standards.”

ADHA is expanding its housing services by offering advanced solutions through digital channels. This approach streamlines the customer experience, giving citizens efficient and flexible access to housing services while supporting family stability and enhancing quality of life in Abu Dhabi.