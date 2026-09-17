Abu Dhabi hotels must offer healthy menu options, low-sodium salt under new DCT rules

Every hotel restaurant and food and beverage outlet operating under a Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) tourism licence must now offer at least one healthy option across each adult menu category, including appetisers, main courses, side dishes and desserts.

At least 50 per cent of children's menu items at these establishments must also meet approved healthy nutritional standards. Compliant dishes are identified through SEHHI, Abu Dhabi's approved nutritional classification system developed by the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC).

A second measure requires low-sodium salt to be introduced as the default table option in place of standard salt, in a bid to reduce sodium intake and support heart health. The move is backed by evidence from a study of nearly 21,000 people, which found that switching to low-sodium salt was associated with 14 per cent fewer strokes, 13 per cent fewer major cardiovascular events and 12 per cent fewer premature deaths.

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Both policies took effect on July 1, 2026, with a three-month grace period to allow establishments to adapt. Full compliance and enforcement will begin from October 1, 2026.

The requirements form part of a wider collaboration agreement signed between DCT Abu Dhabi and Healthy Living, the emirate's government-led movement for supporting longer and healthier lives, aimed at enabling healthier food choices across Abu Dhabi's tourism and hospitality sector. The sector serves millions of meals a year to residents, families and visitors, positioning it as a key setting for promoting healthier lifestyles.

Wider collaboration

Under the agreement, the two entities will jointly develop evidence-informed initiatives across tourism and hospitality, including new policies and guidance, engagement with hotels, restaurants and tourism operators, and research to test and scale effective interventions. The partnership will also drive industry awareness and communications to encourage participation across the sector.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said the new policies reflect Abu Dhabi's commitment to making health and wellbeing part of the hospitality experience, adding that the collaboration demonstrates how tourism, hospitality and public health can work together to raise standards across the sector.

Dr Ahmed Alkhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said the goal is to make the healthy choice the easy choice, noting that changes already visible on menus and at the table reflect progress the agreement will look to build on.

DCT Abu Dhabi and Healthy Living said they will continue working with hospitality partners to identify further opportunities, test approaches and expand initiatives supporting health and wellbeing across the emirate.