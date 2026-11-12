Abu Dhabi arrests 8 involved in brawl at hotel entrance; nabs 2 others for filming

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested eight people involved in a fight that broke out at a hotel entrance in the emirate. The fight reportedly broke out because of earlier disputes.

The police said that they immediately dispatched specialised teams to deal with the incident, arresting those involved. They also nabbed two people who were filming the brawl.

The authority added that it will take legal action against them. It emphasised that it will take strict action against those who undermine the safety of others in the emirate. The police also urged members of the public to follow the rule of law at all times.

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While there is no confirmation from Abu Dhabi Police, this arrest comes after a video went viral on social media of UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili and Usman Nurmagomedov being locked in a brawl.

Both Dvalishvili and Nurmagomedov are in Abu Dhabi for the Real American Freestyle (RAF) event. Dvalishvili is set to compete against Brazilian Marlon Moraes on Saturday. While Nurmagomedov is there to support his brother, Umar, who is set to face Urujah Faber.

The video showed Nurmagomedov approaching Dvalishvili from behind, saying something to him and then slapping him. A fight then broke out between them — including their associates.

In another video uploaded by Dvalishvili just after the brawl, he called Nurmagomedov and his team "snakes", accusing them of attacking him from behind.

While receiving treatment on his bloodied face, he called their attack "sneaky" and added, "What kind of fighters you guys are? What kind of man does this? If you want to try, let's do it the real way."