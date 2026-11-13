Abu Dhabi hotel brawl: Eight sentenced to 6 months in jail; 2 fined Dh50,000

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Nov 2026, 3:18 PM
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Abu Dhabi Criminal Court has convicted ten defendants after a group brawl inside a hotel, with sentences involving hefty fines, jail terms, and deportation.

This comes after Abu Dhabi Police arrested eight people involved in the fight in the hotel, and two who were filming.

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Six defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences. Two others were fined Dh50,000 each for disturbing public security and assaulting others, according to a statement by Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

The ninth and tenth defendants were sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each and ordered to be deported for violating privacy by using information technology to film and publish footage of the brawl. The court also ordered the confiscation of their phones and deletion of the footage.


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