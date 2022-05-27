Abu Dhabi Hindu temple to open doors in Feb 2024: Indian envoy

The UAE’s first traditional Hindu stone temple will be made open to the public in February 2024, a top envoy said.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir is optimistic that despite the challenges faced by Covid-19 pandemic the BAPS Hindu Mandir will be completed in less than two years.

“This temple is a story of love and collective aspirations of the people. It’s a story of harmony as different communities are involved. The temple will be opened in February 2024,” Sudhir said during the ‘Mahapeeth Pujan Vidhi’ – a religious ceremony to place the first sandstone on the second floor of the temple.

“This is a historic day. This is because of the graciousness of the Royal Family, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This temple is for all those who visit here with hope,” he said at the under-construction temple at Abu Mureikhah, off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi highway.

Hundreds of residents took part in the ceremony led by Pujya Brahmvihari Swami of the BAPS Hindu Mandir on Friday morning.

In his address, Swami said: “Today is historic for a few reasons. Today (May 27) is the 130th birth anniversary of Yogiji Maharaj. Shikhars (spiral structure) will start from here (second floor). Those gathered here are unique human beings to have touched the shikhar (stone) of one of the path-breaking Hindu temples in the world.”

3,000 craftsmen at work

Swami pointed out that the temple was built by 3,000 craftsmen under the supervision of 10 priests.

“Thousands of residents come here every Sunday to place bricks. This is a result of everyone’s love, effort, perspiration and inspiration.”

The temple is being constructed on the land gifted by Sheikh Mohamed. The foundation stone of the temple was laid in April 2019 and work started in December.

“When we dug just three feet, we found a bedrock of stone,” he said pointing to the solid base for the temple.

BAPS Hindu Mandir is being built with hand-carved pink sandstones shipped from India. The construction follows the ancient Hindu ‘shilpa shastras’ – Sanskrit scriptures of architecture. Each hand-carved sculpture of different sizes showcases the rich culture and history of India and includes Arabic symbols too.

There will be seven spires and five domes, and the complex will have a visitor’s centre, prayer halls, library, classroom, community centre, majilis, amphitheatre, play areas, gardens, books and gift shops, food court and more facilities.

The temple will be the first and the only such stone structure which will have more than 300 hi-tech sensors embedded at 10 different levels to provide online active data of stress, pressure, temperature, and seismic events for the next 50 years.

The temple is expected to last a minimum of 1,000 years.

