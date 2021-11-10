Abu Dhabi health insurance: Fine exemption period extended

UAE: Britain's youngest pilot dreamt of attending F1; Abu Dhabi brands took to Twitter to make it happen
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) has extended the late fee exemption period for individual health insurance subscribers. They now have until January 2, 2022, to enrol in or renew their health insurance schemes.
After this date, those who don’t get a health cover face a fine of Dh300 per month, in addition to any penalties accrued prior to the exemption, the DoH added.
The exemption applies to individuals who are self-sponsored. These include domestic workers, dependents and parents.
DoH had previously launched a set of initiatives and exemptions which ensure that all members of the community obtain health insurance policies.
The department urged residents to take advantage of the exemption period by contacting the licensed health insurance companies in Abu Dhabi.
The scheme aims to provide access to the right healthcare services at the right time through securing health insurance coverage to all residents of the UAE Capital.
