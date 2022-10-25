Abu Dhabi health centre to collaborate with universities to promote public health

Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has inked MoUs with two local universities and an US-based wellness institute to promote and strengthen community health programmes.
During the International Society for Physical Activity and Health (ISPAH) Congress, ADPHC signed agreements with the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU), Abu Dhabi University and the National Wellness Institute in the US.
A five-year partnership with UAEU aims to foster greater collaboration between both parties and identify areas of common interest in the fields of training, learning and scientific research. It will identify and coordinate areas of cooperation in public health research, education, and training to effectively strengthen ADPHC’s position as a public health research institution in the region.
The three-year agreement with National Wellness Institute will bolster ADPHC’s research initiatives across the region. It will help with education and training by co-operating in various activities related to capacity building, training and professional development in the field of public health. Another priority area will be aligning expertise with regards to hosting collaborative public health conferences in Abu Dhabi.
ADPHC will work with Abu Dhabi University to raise awareness of public health services and enhance the knowledge and skills of the university’s students related to their field of study through a training programme, supervised by ADPHC. It will aim to empower the students and upgrade their skills and knowledge about different public health programmes and initiatives. It will encourage members of local communities to be active and follow a healthy lifestyle.
Matar Saeed Rashed Al Nuaimi, Director General of ADPHC, said the centre seeks to bolster public health programmes and strengthen the emirate’s healthcare infrastructure.
“These agreements represent another step forward in the centre’s mission to position ADPHC as a leader in public health and research where we will be able to put our expertise and knowledge into regular practice while working towards advancing the protection and promotion of public health across all communities.”
ALSO READ:
Britain's King Charles III appointed Sunak as the second prime minister of his reign, shortly after accepting the resignation of Liz Truss
Establishments were found flouting hygiene and safety standards
Centred primarily around people rushing to the platform and trying to restart their phones, here are ten memes from Twitter users that made us laugh
The two men planned to take the narcotic substances to another country and to profit illegally from them
A spokesperson for the hospital pointed out that the procedure to remove the growths at the same time was probably the first
The country hosts nearly 30 UN organisations (as well as a number of sub-offices), that work side-by-side in solid partnerships with the Emirates
A spokesperson for parent company Meta Platforms said they had been working to restore the service as quickly as possible
Half of the women who took the survey are also reluctant to undergo mammogram screenings