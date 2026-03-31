Abu Dhabi hands over 896 homes to citizens in Al Mazn project

Nearly 900 housing units have been handed over to Emirati beneficiaries as part of ongoing efforts to enhance living standards and provide integrated residential communities across the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (Adrec) announced the distribution of keys for 896 homes in the second and third phases of the Al Mazn residential project, in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The handover took place over two days on March 30 and 31, in line with directives of Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed bin Zayed to enhance government services, improve quality of life, and provide suitable housing for Emirati families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The units, developed by Aldar Properties, are part of a broader push to support citizens during the UAE’s 'Year of the Family'.

Around 100 beneficiaries are expected to receive their homes under this phase of the project.

To streamline the process, authorities coordinated with the Presidential Court’s Majlis management to host recipients at Al Shawamekh Majlis, aiming to simplify procedures and improve customer experience.

The initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s wider vision to empower citizens and strengthen an integrated housing ecosystem.