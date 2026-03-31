Abu Dhabi grants licence to Foster Families Association, offers children support

Abu Dhabi just granted a licence to the Foster Families Association as a public benefit organisation in the emirate, giving families access to fostering and helping provide a safe environment for children.

The association will operate as a community-driven entity dedicated to promoting a culture of family fostering and providing a safe, stable, and nurturing environment for children in care, ensuring their positive upbringing and holistic wellbeing.

The move supports the development of an integrated ecosystem for foster family care by strengthening collaboration with government entities and specialised organisations across the psychological, social and educational fields.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Over the long term, the association aims to deepen a culture of family fostering through specialised training programmes, workshops, and awareness initiatives that outline the rights, duties, and responsibilities of foster families.

Huda Al Meshjari, Founding Member of the Foster Families Association, highlighted that raising community awareness of the rights of children in foster care is a critical step toward ensuring comprehensive, child-centred care that meets their diverse needs, while maintaining effective protection measures against any form of abuse, neglect or exploitation.

The association will also showcase successful family fostering stories that have positively impacted the lives of fostered children, reinforcing public confidence in the foster care system and encouraging broader community participation.

The licence represents a significant milestone in advancing the foster care ecosystem in Abu Dhabi by enabling specialised organisations to play a key role in raising awareness of family fostering and provide the necessary support to foster families.