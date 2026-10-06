Abu Dhabi government service costs fall by 30% as satisfaction hits 92%, official says

Abu Dhabi has cut the cost of delivering government services by more than 30 per cent over three years while satisfaction rose from 78 per cent to 92 per cent, as the emirate expands the use of artificial intelligence across public services, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement Abu Dhabi, said the figures challenge the usual trade-off between improving a service and paying more to provide it.

“Better services usually cost more,” he said during the opening of AI Everything Abu Dhabi. “In Abu Dhabi and with AI, it costs less.”

Al Kuttab said satisfaction with government services stood at 78 per cent in 2022 before rising to 92 per cent by 2025. Over the same period, he said delivery costs fell by more than 30 per cent, with most of the saving taking place in the first year. At the centre of the shift is Tamm, Abu Dhabi’s unified government services platform, which Al Kuttab said now brings more than 1,200 services into one place. Tamm uses an AI agent to handle many requests from beginning to end.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The next step is increasingly proactive government. Through AutoGov, a feature launched last year, some services can be triggered without a resident having to start the process. Al Kuttab gave examples including driving licence renewals before expiry, documents being prepared after the birth of a child and bills being settled automatically with the user’s permission.

“There’s a hidden tax we’ve all been accustomed to paying for as long as government has existed,” he said. “It’s a time tax.”

“And in Abu Dhabi, and with AI, we’re ending that.”

DGE has previously said Tamm serves millions of users and increasingly uses AI to resolve requests, while Abu Dhabi is working towards becoming a fully AI-native government by 2027.

Al Kuttab argued that the larger shift will come when organisations stop using AI simply to make existing processes faster and instead redesign those processes around autonomous systems, leaving people to handle decisions that require human judgement.

He also cautioned that greater autonomy would require safeguards. Comparing AI safety to the brake that helped make elevators safe enough for skyscrapers, Al Kuttab said systems should be tested before reaching the public, have a named person responsible for them and make decisions traceable.

“That brake is what made the skyscraper possible,” he said. “That’s how I think about AI safety. It’s the brake that lets us build higher.”

The remarks came at Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, a two-day AI summit and exhibition taking place at Adnec Centre on October 6 and 7. Hosted by the Department of Government Enablement Abu Dhabi, the event brings together government leaders, technology companies, investors and researchers from more than 70 countries.