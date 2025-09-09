Abu Dhabi launches 'Golden List' of food products with faster entry through ports

Abu Dhabi authorities launched the 'Golden List of Food Products' initiative, under which food items with an excellent record will get expedited entry through the emirate's border crossings.

Companies whose products are included on the list are granted priority for pre-release after repeatedly verifying their compliance with standard specifications and approved technical regulations through laboratory tests.

This allows these products to enter the local market directly, reducing waiting time, customs clearance, and logistical and operational costs for importers, without compromising food safety standards.

There are several criteria for food products to be included in the Golden List:

Compliance of five consecutive shipments of the product with the approved standard specifications and technical regulations

Attachment of a health certificate approved by the country of origin

Prior submission of an import application through the advanced trade and logistics platform "Atlab" 24 hours prior to the shipment's arrival

Pre-audit of documents is sufficient, without the need for visual inspection or sampling

If any violations are detected regarding a product included in the Golden List, such as non-conformity to specifications or food notifications are received against it, it is immediately removed from the list and subject to the usual control procedures.

The initiative, launched by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Customs, is part of the emirate's efforts to enhance trade flow and stimulate the business environment while maintaining the highest food safety standards.

“The Golden List represents an innovative mechanism to enhance the efficiency of regulatory procedures, achieve a balance between food safety and expediting customs clearance procedures for food shipments. Efforts are directed towards high-risk products, while products included in the list benefit from simplified procedures, given their excellent record of compliance with standards,” said Dr Tariq Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.