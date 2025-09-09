  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Sep 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:44 | DXB weather-sun.svg38°C

Abu Dhabi launches 'Golden List' of food products with faster entry through ports

This allows these products to enter the local market directly, reducing waiting time, customs clearance, and costs for importers, without compromising safety standards

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 10:57 AM

Top Stories

Dubai: Gold sets new record high; 22K rises to Dh408 per gram

Dubai: Gold sets new record high; 22K rises to Dh408 per gram

Popular Gaza ice cream 'Kazem' opens first UAE branch after fleeing war

Popular Gaza ice cream 'Kazem' opens first UAE branch after fleeing war

Israel orders residents in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of new offensive

Israel orders residents in Gaza City to evacuate ahead of new offensive

Abu Dhabi authorities launched the 'Golden List of Food Products' initiative, under which food items with an excellent record will get expedited entry through the emirate's border crossings.

Companies whose products are included on the list are granted priority for pre-release after repeatedly verifying their compliance with standard specifications and approved technical regulations through laboratory tests.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices slip from all-time high, 22K dips below Dh400 per gram

thumb-image

UAE: 70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks; warning issued

thumb-image

UAE retail revolution: Same-day delivery is the new standard

thumb-image

Gold rally: Investors drive prices toward $5,000 amid instability

thumb-image

PSG hit with double injury blow as Dembele and Doue ruled out for weeks

 

This allows these products to enter the local market directly, reducing waiting time, customs clearance, and logistical and operational costs for importers, without compromising food safety standards.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

There are several criteria for food products to be included in the Golden List:

  • Compliance of five consecutive shipments of the product with the approved standard specifications and technical regulations

  • Attachment of a health certificate approved by the country of origin

  • Prior submission of an import application through the advanced trade and logistics platform "Atlab" 24 hours prior to the shipment's arrival

  • Pre-audit of documents is sufficient, without the need for visual inspection or sampling

If any violations are detected regarding a product included in the Golden List, such as non-conformity to specifications or food notifications are received against it, it is immediately removed from the list and subject to the usual control procedures.

The initiative, launched by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Customs, is part of the emirate's efforts to enhance trade flow and stimulate the business environment while maintaining the highest food safety standards.

“The Golden List represents an innovative mechanism to enhance the efficiency of regulatory procedures, achieve a balance between food safety and expediting customs clearance procedures for food shipments. Efforts are directed towards high-risk products, while products included in the list benefit from simplified procedures, given their excellent record of compliance with standards,” said Dr Tariq Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority.