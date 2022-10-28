Abu Dhabi: Get spooky at these Halloween parties, brunches

Leaders underscore importance of taking action to ease tension and promote dialogue to resolve crises
Abu Dhabi is set to welcome the spooky season of Halloween with exciting events. From Yas Island and Al Maryah Island to the mainland, there are several exciting performances and activities lined-up with lip-smacking food to savour.
The world’s largest indoor theme park is hosting ‘Spooktober’ till Monday. There are lots of events offering fun and terrifying experiences to be enjoyed by the whole family. There are Scooby-Doo Trickity Treats, three new live shows, and more than 60 fantastic rides, experiences, and live characters. Additionally, visitors can meet five new characters at the park.
Al Maryah Island will host a ‘World of Spooks’ at the South Plaza on Friday and Saturday.
From 4pm to 10pm, there will be a Halloween costume competition, kiosks for face painting, wand making, cookie decorating, a vampire laboratory, shows like Alice in Wonderland and other performances, and several surprises.
The water theme park is marking the occasion with Bandit’s Boo on Saturday (4pm to 7pm). There will be live DJ, engaging performances and activities, and thrills of 45 rides with a spooky décor for guests of all ages to enjoy. The theme park urges guests to dress up in their best Halloween costumes.
The restaurant urges visitors to reveal their inner beast during the celebrations on Saturday (6.30pm start). The restaurant promises an immersive experience with a great choice of food and music.
The hotel is raising spooky spirits with a special Halloween brunch at Le Corniche Dining on Saturday (1pm to 4pm) and a ‘Spooktacular’ Halloween party at Jazz & Fizz on Saturday and Monday (10pm to 2am).
Apart from enjoying the Halloween-themed menu, those dressed up in Halloween attire stand a chance to win prizes at Le Corniche Dining and surprises await them at Jazz & Fizz too.
