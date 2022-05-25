Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Injured residents praise 'top-notch care' by hospitals, health officials

Authorities ensure all the victims receive necessary medical care

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 25 May 2022, 6:48 PM Last updated: Wed 25 May 2022, 7:01 PM

Residents recovering from their injuries sustained during the gas explosion incident were in for a pleasant surprise as top officials of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) paid them a visit.

Senior officials from the Department visited several hospitals where the injured people are recovering. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman, DoH, and Dr Jamal Mohamed Al Kaabi, Undersecretary, DoH, were briefed by the medical staff on the condition of the patients and later interacted with them.

Mohamed Gamil Mourad, a patient at a private hospital, said he felt comforted by the very sight of the health officials.

“I was in a state of shock following that explosion. The top officials enquiring about my well-being has encouraged me a lot. The gesture shows how we are being treated equally in this country,” the Syrian expat said.

Ajeesh Balakrishnan, an Indian expat, noted: “The visit by the Department’s chairman and other officials has been a morale booster. It was a pleasant surprise and very reassuring. I have been receiving excellent medical care here at the hospital and recovering very well.”

Another patient, who was discharged on Wednesday, praised the efforts by the health officials and medical staff in dealing with the unexpected situation.

“I know more than 100 people were injured. So, the pressure on the healthcare system would have been enormous. But there was no stress on the faces of the doctors and nurses. They always kept smiling while talking to me. It instilled confidence in me. This is for the first time, I have met such a fate because of the blast but the care given to us has been top notch,” he underlined.

The DoH, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, has ensured that all the victims received the necessary medical care.

Prof. Abdel Rahman Ahmed Omer, CEO, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, added the hospital has been able to extend full support and commitment to those affected by the incident.

“Our medical team in VPS Group in collaboration with the DoH and other authorities, are fully equipped to navigate such emergency situations. With the dedication of our team of experts, we have successfully implemented emergency care protocols to offer swift care to those affected by this tragic event.”