Abu Dhabi gas explosion: Mum-of-two was trying to help victims when she was wounded, says husband

Iman Al-Safaqsi is now in a stable condition after weeks of receiving treatment at a hospital

Photo: Wam

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:20 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Jun 2022, 7:23 PM

As Iman Al-Safaqsi, the brave UAE resident who helped the wounded in an Abu Dhabi building fire, recuperates in a hospital, her husband has described how his wife took the victims to safety, one by one, and gave them first aid before she got injured in the gas explosion.

Al-Safaqsi was wounded while helping injured residents in a gas cylinder explosion in the Al Khalidiya area in Abu Dhabi last month.

The explosion set off a fire that damaged the facades of six buildings and several stores. Two people were killed, and over 100 were injured in the blast.

In an exclusive interview with Khaleej Times on Monday, Al-Safaqsi’s husband, Sami Messaoudi, 37, said his wife is now in a stable condition after receiving treatment for weeks in a hospital. She is now back home, which is located behind the affected building.

When she heard the loud explosion, Messaoudi said, “My wife hurried out of the house after hearing an explosion to see what happened. She saw wounded people outside the building.”

Sami Messaoudi.

“She gave them water and also took some of the victims, one by one, to our hall for their safety and to give them first aid before the paramedics arrived.”

He added: “She was injured in the second explosion when she went outside trying to help other victims. Unfortunately, she had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.”

The Tunisian says the family was at first worried as Al-Safaqsi was in critical condition after sustaining injuries.

“I thank God the medics arrived on time and took her to the hospital where she has received great treatment,” he said.

“Right now, she’s stable and recovering well. We thank the doctors for a great job.”

Messaoudi said his 37-year-old wife is a very kind, good-hearted and helpful person to the family and the community.

“She always likes to help people, including family, friends and others. She never says no to whoever asks for help,” he said, adding that Al-Safaqsi, a housewife, is always involved in many humanitarian activities.

Ali Saeed Al-Neyadi, Chairman of NCEMA, recently visited Al-Safaqsi at the hospital to check on her health condition.

He wished her a speedy recovery and good health, praising her courageous deed in helping the injured.

The Tunisian couple has been staying in Abu Dhabi for four years now and have two boys.

