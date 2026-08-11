Abu Dhabi's free UAE entry visa for Indian tourists to have 30-day validity

Indian tourists can save about Dh285 in visa costs under Abu Dhabi’s new complimentary visa scheme, Khaleej Times can reveal.

The offer is open to Indian passport holders booking an Abu Dhabi holiday of at least three nights through participating travel partners. The pilot programme runs until October 31, 2026, and will initially support up to 20,000 visas.

The August 1 to October 31 window applies specifically to the travel period, while there is no limit on the number of complimentary visas that can be issued per family or booking, provided travellers meet the programme requirements.

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Here is what travellers need to know about the scheme:

What type of visa is offered?

Eligible travellers will receive a 30-day UAE tourist visa issued through participating tour and travel operators.

Is the scheme open to all Indian passport holders?

Yes, it applies to all Indian passport holders booking holidays in Abu Dhabi.

What do the August 1 to October 31 dates apply to?

The dates refer specifically to the travel period.

This means eligible travel must take place between August 1 and October 31, 2026.

Can travellers book before October 31 and travel later?

No.

All travel under the programme must take place by October 31.

This means booking an eligible package or obtaining the visa before the deadline will not qualify a traveller for the complimentary visa if the trip itself takes place after October 31.

Is there a limit on the number of free visas per family?

No, there is no limit on the number of complimentary visas that can be issued per booking or family, provided each traveller meets the programme requirements, including the minimum three-night stay in Abu Dhabi.

The overall pilot programme will initially support up to 20,000 visas.

Is the visa guaranteed once the holiday is booked?

Visa applications remain subject to applicable UAE immigration regulations and requirements and must be approved by the relevant government authorities.

Booking an eligible Abu Dhabi holiday package therefore does not automatically guarantee that a visa will be issued.

How long will visa processing take?

Applications will follow standard visa processing timelines determined by the UAE immigration authorities.

There is no separate or expedited processing timeline specified for visas issued under the programme.

Which travel agencies are participating?

The complimentary visas will be available through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.

Details of participating operators are expected to be announced soon.

Under the programme, travel partners can either work through a Destination Management Company appointed by DCT Abu Dhabi, with the visa cost covered directly, or continue using their existing DMC partners.

In the latter case, DCT Abu Dhabi will reimburse approximately Dh285 for each visa issued.

Will the scheme continue after October 31?

That has not yet been decided.

The impact of the pilot programme will be assessed after October 2026 before a decision is taken on the next steps.