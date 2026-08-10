Abu Dhabi announces free UAE visas for Indian tourists booking 3-night holidays

Indian passport holders travelling from India can get their UAE entry visa free of charge when booking an Abu Dhabi holiday of at least three nights under a new tourism initiative.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said the programme will run from August 1 to October 31, 2026, and will initially cover up to 20,000 visas.

Under the scheme, DCT Abu Dhabi will cover the full cost of entry visas for eligible bookings made through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.

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Travellers will receive their UAE entry visa at no additional cost as long as their holiday package meets the programme requirements.

Who is eligible?

The programme is open to Indian passport holders departing from India.

To qualify, travellers must:

Book through a participating travel partner or online travel agency

Stay for at least three consecutive nights at a hotel in Abu Dhabi

Have a return flight from India

How the free visa scheme works

The free-visa offer is available through participating travel partners and online travel agencies.

Participating travel companies can use one of two arrangements to process visas.

They can work through a Destination Management Company appointed by DCT Abu Dhabi, in which case the department will cover the visa cost directly.

Alternatively, travel partners can continue working with their existing destination management companies. Under this option, DCT Abu Dhabi will reimburse Dh285 for each visa issued.

India a key market

The initiative will initially support up to 20,000 visas during its three-month pilot period.

DCT Abu Dhabi said the programme is part of its continued engagement with the Indian market and follows initiatives to strengthen air connectivity, expand travel trade partnerships and create new opportunities for Indian visitors to experience Abu Dhabi.

“India continues to be one of our most important international markets, and we remain committed to working closely with our travel partners to make Abu Dhabi even more accessible for Indian travellers,” said Abdulla Yousuf, Director of International Operations at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“By covering the cost of UAE entry visas, we are making it simpler for Indian travellers to choose Abu Dhabi while giving our travel partners another compelling reason to recommend the destination.”

Yousuf said DCT Abu Dhabi looked forward to welcoming more Indian visitors as they spend longer exploring the emirate’s culture, entertainment, hospitality and natural attractions.